How the Dual Display Works In the IBM ThinkPad W700ds, Part II

We've already seen a clip with the Lenovo W700ds laptop popping out its secondary monitor. But here's much better clip that really gives you a real idea of how it works.

The things we noted: the second display does slide out fairly smoothly and it takes just a few seconds for the monitors to readjust to the dual format. But from what we can tell, the second display also looks dimmer and possibly presents colours differently than the main display—though we can't speak for its calibration. So yeah, it may be a novelty. But we've seen worse novelties. [GottaBeMobile]