How Not to Treat People When Pitching Them Stories

Just when you think PR folks and bloggers got along semi-decently, you get a report of one such exchange where the PR person challenges the blogger to a fistfight. Updated 2:43 PM EST

To set the scene, December is the season where all the PR companies are throwing out 50x the normal amount of emails in order to gear up interest for their clients for January's CES (the largest consumer electronics show in the US each year). This means massive distribution lists, massive list blasts and everyone having to wade through piles of pitches that may or may not be right for their publication.

This particular event all started with a blogger (not us) asking politely to be removed from an email distribution list because they don't cover the products the firm was pitching. Then, this happened:

CES publishes a list of press. You are one of a few thousand. Everyone has access to that list for all kinds of reasons. It is publicly published. As a PR agency we use that list so we can solicit press for booth appts I hope you can appreciate that. If you don't, let me introduce you to the "delete" button Or in the future do not sign up as a press person for CES. Furthermore, do not make any threats to my company. I don't need you to tell me what is right or what is wrong. I have been in the CE business for 42 years I have seen nasty people like you melt away faster than a snowball going

up hill in the rain I am waiting for an apology Maybe we can meet at CES for a hug or a slug P.S. I just visited your web site. I would hardly call your blog a

publication, However, you do have very interesting content and we have lots of client

you would like to know more about to help you in your endeavors. Call me [redacted]

President/Owner

Yeah, the president and owner of the firm sent that email. Wow.

C'mon folks, if we can't get along, let's just be civil. Thanks for passing on the email dudes.

Update: The emailer added his original email here.