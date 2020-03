Motorised wheelbarrows have been around for years, but the uninitiated might want to check out the Honda HP450 and its 163cc, 5.5hp 3-stroke engine. It can haul nearly 450kg on level ground.

It can also haul over 250kg up a 25-degree incline, so it's not bad on slope either. Plus, the entire load can be dumped easily using the controls. Not a bad idea if you have some projects that involve heaving lifting—and the $US4000 price tag beats the hell out of a hernia. [Honda via TRFJ]