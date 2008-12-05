How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Homebrew iPhone App Lets You Reward Sparky From Afar

Wonder what your pets are doing when you're not home? Here's a simple homebrew iPhone app that'll allow you to spy on your dog, and shower him with treats, no matter where you are!

With a CD-R spindle, some cardboard and woods scraps, a giant syringe, a webcam, and some glue, Myer created the body of a doggy-treat dispenser. He then used ioBridge's beta hardware—which included a pre-made servo smart board and a fill-in-the-blank type web interface—that created a widget and javascript for him.

After pasting the javascript into his iPhone, Myer also embedded streaming feed from a webcam on his dog's kennel, so that he would be able to see what his dog is up to while it thinks no one is watching. If Sparky is being a good boy, he could press a button that will give Sparky a treat! However, if Sparky is misbehaving, I have to wonder if this application can get the dispenser to smack Sparky with a broom. Although this application is not for purchase, Myer's blog has step-by-step instructions on how to turn your iPhone into your very own dogwatcher. [Cygnet via TUAW]

