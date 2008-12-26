HKC Pearl is the Ultimate Knockoff Phone (It Runs Android!)

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

You have to respect any phone that takes its brand name and styling cues from HTC, model name from RIM and then throws Android on it. Because that's exactly what the HKC Pearl did.

Ok, maybe its not the ultimate knockoff when you look at the tech specs, but the phone actually isn't too shabby, all things considered. It has a 624MHz processor, 128MB RAM, 2.8-inch touchscreen and a 2MP camera. It also runs both WinMo 6.1 and Android (those are actually real...shocking!)

There are other specs, like the fact it runs on EDGE networks, but since it will never see the light of day in the US, it's kind of irrelevant. Just wanted to point out another hilarious instance of shaaaaaaaameful copycatting. [Engadget China]

