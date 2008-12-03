How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Hijo de Puta Keychain Makes Me Teary With Nostalgia

Amigos de Gizmodo, here's a must-have gadget for any tourists wanting to cause a lasting sensation in Spanish-speaking countries: a keychain that emits useful expressions that will open doors everywhere you go.

With the Palabra Graciosa (Gracious Word) keyring, you will not need to learn Spanish. Capable of saying "Hijo de Puta", "Comemierda", "Cabrón" and "Maricón" at the push of a button, this will work to start conversations, call friends, order a beer, express your love, and even defend yourself in any civil debate. I know, because I'm from Spain and three out of every four words I say are in that list.

As a bonus, for a way to learn the multiple uses of the expression "Hijo de Puta", check this video, which is also a homage to our beloved Mr. T.

Yes, I know, I need a vacation. [Prankplace via BBGadgets]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
animation clone-wars clone-wars-recap disney disney-plus io9 lucasfilm star-wars star-wars-the-clone-wars streaming tv-recap

The Clone Wars Gets Into A Man Versus Machine Debate, With Some Explosions

The conflict of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is, quite literally, man versus machine: droids and clones, durasteel and synthetic flesh and bone, hurled at each other at the behest of one shadowy architect. Sometimes, that means those tools of war will question that dichotomy, and that’s good. Sometimes, that means there’s just a lot of explosions. And that’s...also good.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles