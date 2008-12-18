Herzog & de Meuron's Latest Project: Disc Tower in an Arabian Garden in Madrid

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

These guys don't know when to stop—after wowing with the Bird's Nest and an upcoming Jenga apartment tower in NYC, H&dM have just unveiled their equally stunning design for a bank HQ in Madrid.

Aside from looking like a delicious 'nilla wafer standing upright in a field of whipped cream, or a sailboat at sea in a crazy greenhouse ocean, the BBVA building incoporates a ton of cool ideas that sound like the most perfect work environment ever.

The main buildings are long, horizontal and onlythree-stories tall, and in the alleys and other nooks and crannies surrounding, a "carpet" of plants and trees grows. This will give each workspace a garden view and create "a cool, moist, fresh microclimate analogous to an Arabian garden" in the desert-y Madrid suburbs. And from it all springs the aforementioned wafer, excised from the carpet and set vertically at a slight angle.

Hey BBVA - you hiring? [Dezeen]

