How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Here's a Good Question: Is Kevin Rudd A Gamer?

New Kotaku AU editor David has posed a very interesting question over on our sister site today: Is Kevin Rudd a gamer? Normally, the mere idea of any politician in power as a gamer strikes me as absurd, but the fact is that K-Rudd (or his staff) spends a lot of time on social networking tools like Facebook, MySpace and Twitter, so why not gaming? With the latest batch of consoles (and most current PC titles too), games are becoming more and more about engaging with your fellow man, right before you blow a hole in his virtual head (sometimes you have one blown in yours instead).

Do you reckon the PM partakes in the odd bit of gaming? Would he own any consoles? Head on over to Kotaku to discuss with our gaming-obsessed brethren...

[Kotaku AU]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
animation clone-wars clone-wars-recap disney disney-plus io9 lucasfilm star-wars star-wars-the-clone-wars streaming tv-recap

The Clone Wars Gets Into A Man Versus Machine Debate, With Some Explosions

The conflict of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is, quite literally, man versus machine: droids and clones, durasteel and synthetic flesh and bone, hurled at each other at the behest of one shadowy architect. Sometimes, that means those tools of war will question that dichotomy, and that’s good. Sometimes, that means there’s just a lot of explosions. And that’s...also good.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles