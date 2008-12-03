In the electric future, cats' nervous systems run on USB, and we can tap into them for our needs. This four-porter (the other one is in kitty's mouth) is available only via wholesale from Shenzhen, which is how I imagine most of the future will be delivered. [Alibaba via FFFFOUND]
Here Kitty Kitty, Must Charge My iPhone Via Your Spinal Fluid
Trending Stories Right Now
Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year
Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.
The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade
Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.