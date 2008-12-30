hd EZ lock Keeps Your HDMI Cords Fully Penetrated

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

While HDMI may be the greatest home theatre connection known to Man, there can be instances when it comes unplugged accidentally. The universal hd EZ lock was designed to prevent such travesties.

Designed to work with most HDMI components and most HDMI cords, the premise is pretty simple. The lock uses either a screw or adhesive to stick itself around the HDMI port, forming a sort of outer port that can clamp to your HDMI cord. At $US20 a pair, the EZ locks cost as much as some HDMI cords. But then again, if you're spending thousands or tens of thousands on your home theatre setup, maybe they're not a horrible investment. [Blue Echo via Engadget HD]

