H-Bouya USB Toy Leaves You Feeling Confused and Uncomfortable

The latest USB toy to come out of Japan is called H-Bouya—and like most Japanese toys, it is bound to leave you feeling confused and uncomfortable.

What does it do? Well, it turns red and blinks its eyes every time you hit the letter "H". Apparently, the letter "H" can also mean "Erotic" in Japanese (pronounced "eechi"). So, I guess it is a creepy looking boy that is embarrassed by your Google searchers for "Hentai." And don't even get me started on the 4-H club. See? Confused and uncomfortable. [Akihabara News]

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.
The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.

