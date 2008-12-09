H-Bouya USB Toy Leaves You Feeling Confused and Uncomfortable

The latest USB toy to come out of Japan is called H-Bouya—and like most Japanese toys, it is bound to leave you feeling confused and uncomfortable.

What does it do? Well, it turns red and blinks its eyes every time you hit the letter "H". Apparently, the letter "H" can also mean "Erotic" in Japanese (pronounced "eechi"). So, I guess it is a creepy looking boy that is embarrassed by your Google searchers for "Hentai." And don't even get me started on the 4-H club. See? Confused and uncomfortable. [Akihabara News]