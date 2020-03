While not as blatant as the noose lamp, these adjustable hanging lanterns have a similar deadly vibe about them.

Mathias Hahn's concept is interesting enough—a cool looking lantern that can be height-adjusted by sliding it up and down the rope—but I can't help but envision someone swinging from this thing or tripping over the cord. That's probably why I wouldn't expect a production version anytime soon. [Mathias Hahn via DVICE]