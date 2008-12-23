How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Guy Gets Death Threat Over Xbox Live, Has To Pay To Change His Gamertag

Our buddy Zatz over at Zatz Not Funny received a death threat over Xbox Live. t's unclear whether it was a real one or just some kid mouthing off, but it doesn't matter.

According to Zatz, some guy who couldn't hack it in Call of Duty said, "I'll kill you in real life with a real gun." That's when Zatz decided that he should really change his gamertag (Zatz) to one that's not quite as easily identifiable to him. Smart move, in my opinion, since there've been enough crazy Xbox killings to make you think twice when someone threatens you.

The sad part is that even after complaining to Microsoft and telling them why he had to change the tag, he had to pay 800 Microsoft Points ($US10) to change his gamertag. And, it seems, the support staff didn't really care that much that death threats were given on the service. Really shitty that people are paying for the service (even if the service is great) and have to pay more to protect themselves from threats by other users. [Zatz Not Funny]

Trending Stories Right Now

5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.
aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles