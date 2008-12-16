How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Guy Finds Stolen Xbox 360 With Wireless Controller

Stolen goods recovered with technology playing off the perpetrator's stupidity often require some fancy network footwork, but a student who found his stolen Xbox 360 using its wireless controller shows just how dumb thieves are.

Like the PS3 recovered by tracking it down over the PSN network—but more stupidurrrrr—the moron who yanked this Missouri State student's Xbox 360 failed to be completely thorough in his crime, even though he absconded with his illicit prize just 30 feet away from the scene.

He left an Xbox 360 controller behind, and when the victim flicked it on, he noticed it was still connected the console, meaning it couldn't be far. Through the process of elimination, moving from floor to floor and then room to room, he was able to pinpoint exactly where his Xbox 360 had vanished to. A resident assistant then opened the room, where the victim proved it was his Xbox by turning it off and on with his controller.

Unfortunately for the victim, the criminal was just smart enough to be dangerous—he already erased the hard drive. [The Standard Online via DailyTech]

Trending Stories Right Now

5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.
aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles