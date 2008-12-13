Guy Fights Off Pranksters With Night Vision Goggles and Supersoaker Filled With Piss

Some guy got tired of kids wrapping his house in toilet paper every night. So he borrowed some mil spec night vision goggles, filled a super soaker with pee and drenched them when they showed.

The story said the watergun was filled with Fox urine, which according to commenters in the know, can be bought at stores as a rodent repellent. Good to know! Although the man is facing charges, I hope he gets off. Although in some cultures, if convicted, he'd almost certainly be facing a firing squad of urine filled water guns. Think about that for a second. [twincities via obscure store]