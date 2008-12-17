Guitar with Two iPods Attached is Much More Likely to Be Stolen After Your Gig

Playing guitar is a cool thing to do. Sticking a couple of iPod touches on it to make an "iTouch Guitar"? Well, the coolness of that is a bit more questionable.

This guy affixed two iPods to the front of his guitar; one runs Itouch Midi's Matrix app and the other is running my beloved Bloom. He then plays the guitar with a bow to make hazy, formless music. It's a neat idea, but I can't help but think physically attaching the iPods to the guitar is unnecessary. But hey, what do I know? I'm no musical genius like this guy. [Matrixsynth via Make]