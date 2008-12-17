How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Guitar with Two iPods Attached is Much More Likely to Be Stolen After Your Gig

Playing guitar is a cool thing to do. Sticking a couple of iPod touches on it to make an "iTouch Guitar"? Well, the coolness of that is a bit more questionable.

This guy affixed two iPods to the front of his guitar; one runs Itouch Midi's Matrix app and the other is running my beloved Bloom. He then plays the guitar with a bow to make hazy, formless music. It's a neat idea, but I can't help but think physically attaching the iPods to the guitar is unnecessary. But hey, what do I know? I'm no musical genius like this guy. [Matrixsynth via Make]

