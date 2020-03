It was just last month that our mouths were agape at the sight of a leather-wrapped Asus Eee PC. Now, dammit, they're agape again after viewing the buttery soft Gokukawa leather keyboard.

The $US548 asking price is kind of a kick in the teeth, especially since there are no labels on those smooth, silky keys. However, for $US603, you get letters etched into the leather. Lucky you. Not so for the cow. [Wazakura Koubou via technabob]