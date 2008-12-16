How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Gmail Gets a Built-in PDF Reader, Lets You Avoid Acrobat Reader

I've always found PDFs to be supremely annoying thanks to Acrobat Reader's slow, crashy behaviour. Now, Gmail is allowing users to skip the Reader altogether.

Now, when you click "View" on an attached PDF, you'll get to view it inside your browser with no mess. All the pages show up thumbnailed on the right, and you can view the current page in the main pane. It's quick and easy, as it should be.

Unfortunately, it only works in Gmail. How about a browser plugin so we can avoid Acrobat Reader all the time? [Gmail Blog via Boy Genius]

