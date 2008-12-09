Gizmodo Gallery's Kisai Tenmetsu Tokyoflash Watch Can Now Be Yours

Gizmodo Gallery visitors got a great sneak peek at Tokyoflash's new watch, the Kisai Tenmetsu, which presents time using tri-coloured LEDs in Tokyoflash's per usual esoteric fashion. If that floated your boat, it's available now on the company's website.

Kind of like a cross between the Tokyoflash Fire and Denshoku, each of the three colors—red, amber and green—represents a unit of time and the hours, minutes, month and day flash by in sequence. Red LEDs are 15 units, amber LEDs indicate five units, and green LEDs equal one unit. [Tokyoflash]