An unfortunate man in Malaysia learned the first rule of Karaoke by the painful way of being stabbed to death last week. (This is what he should have done to appease his attackers.)

The AP reports that this Malaysian man was punched and stabbed because he refused to share the microphone and was hogging the stage. Of all the things to make a stand over, your right to belt out a Pussycat Dolls tune is not one of the ones we recommend. This has been a Giz Tech Tip. [Boston]