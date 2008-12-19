Gear Gripper: A $20 Piece Of Malleable Foam To Hold Stuff

There is probably a very respectable, functional segment of society who would really be able to make use of the Gear Gripper. After all, its "formable core" and foam body can be bent into practically any shape to hold practically anything. But sadly, I'm not one of those people. For 20 bucks, I think I'll just leave my phone, keys and other gadgets sitting on my bedside table, just like I have for the past decade or so.

[Latestbuy]