There is probably a very respectable, functional segment of society who would really be able to make use of the Gear Gripper. After all, its "formable core" and foam body can be bent into practically any shape to hold practically anything. But sadly, I'm not one of those people. For 20 bucks, I think I'll just leave my phone, keys and other gadgets sitting on my bedside table, just like I have for the past decade or so.
Gear Gripper: A $20 Piece Of Malleable Foam To Hold Stuff
Trending Stories Right Now
Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year
Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.
The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade
Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.