Move over, Rockefeller Center: even though that's where Jack Donaghy calls home, his homeboys at GE's OLED research labs in Niskayuna upsate are gunning for Xmas tree fame with the first-ever flexible OLED tree.

The tree is rolled up from a 15-foot by 6-inch scroll of OLED panels lit green. Since I'm kind of scared at the scruffy mountain men types that tend to descend on NYC as part of the migratory holiday Balsam Fir Trade, this might just be what I need for my apartment.



