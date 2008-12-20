How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Gas Gripper Rests Your Forearm Muscles At the Pump

It's rare to find a pump that doesn't have a latch to lock into the "on" position, but if you find one, the Gas Gripper will keep you from overexerting your forearms while filling up.

Although we spend most of our day atrophying our already pathetic muscles, we can still manage to keep that lever in place while filling up. But seniors and people with disabilities may find this simple gadget incredibly useful, and $US4.98 (for two) is a cheap price to pay for convenience.

It's static resistant and the site says it won't interfere with the automatic safety shutoff when your tank is full. Which means no gas hose fights. Darn. [Taylor Gifts via Nerd Approved]

