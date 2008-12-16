GAMEROX Chair Rocks Gamer Kids Into Shape

In what seems to be an attempt at combating obese children, the GAMEROX chair is an interactive way to strengthen your child's midsection(s) and improve their posture while they play video games.

Marketed for children between the ages of 7 and 12, this chair will bend, bob and weave in all different directions, which will strengthen your child's core balance, tone their muscles, and improve their posture as it forces your child to refrain from slumping and support himself. Although it might seem slightly dangerous, safety features include an emergency brake, a removable tripod leg, and specially designed joints that will keep gamers from being flung backwards.

For those of you who are not 7 to 12 years old, don't fret! GAMEROX can support up to 80kg, and since it's not yet available for purchase, you still have a little time to hop onto your WoW treadmill to prepare you for this chair. [CrunchGear]