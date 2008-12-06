How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Gallery Today: DeLorean, Meetup, Free Shirts, Deathmatch

Hey, the Gizmodo Gallery is open again, and we've got some fun stuff happening today and only today, including a reader meetup with free t-shirts and cheap beer. And a DeLorean.

• The DeLorean, with full Back to the Future rigging, will be here at 5pm, parked in front of the Gallery. Maybe we can arrange for rides?

The reader meetup is happening tonight. The Gallery will be closed to the public at 8, but if you're a reader, knock on the REED ANNEX door and say the password ("password") for a private viewing until the drinks across the street happen at 9. We'll also be giving away a few iPhone t-shirts that Jesús designed for the original iPhone launch, and in the bar across the street (The Annex, not to be confused with REED Annex) beers will be $US4, which I'm told is some kind of freaking discounted price in NYC. Got that? Full details for location below.

• Matt Buchanan and Adam Frucci have told me they think they can take on ANYONE in Call of Duty. And if you come in and beat them between 4PM-5:30pm, I've got some prizes for you from our giant stash.

Of course, we also have all the gallery items we've run before, plus some newly arrived Bug Labs gadgets and a 20th Anniversary Mac which we're giving away—more later on that.

