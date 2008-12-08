Gallery Reveals Secret Gizmodo Production Chain

Those who came to the gallery were able to get a glimpse of this: The usual suspects doing their thing. Did you ever wonder how all the Giz's magic and nonsense happens? Here's is how it basically works:

10 news pop

20 Adam checks flying_squirrels=A$

30 if A$=yes then gosub 120

40 John checks martians=B$

50 if B$=yes then gosub 140

60 Jesus checks lego_bricks=C$

70 if C$=yes then gosub 160

80 Matt checks motorola_death=D$

90 if D$=yes then gosub 190

100 brian prints "It's the Internet, FIND MORE THINGS! DO FEATURES! WRITE! WORK! JUMP!"

110 goto 10

120 Adam writes furry remarks

130 end

140 John writes scientific blurb

150 end

160 Jesus writes about cocktails

170 Jesus stomps around in Gundam slippers

180 end

190 Matt rejoices

200 end

And that's basically the New York-based Gizmodo slavery blogging program works, thank you very much.

[I know my basic is bad, TFSU]