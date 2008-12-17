G4's Priming a Flashmob in Playstation Home Tonight

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Attack of the Show is planning a little gathering tonight in Playstation Home, encouraging one and all to join them in 7PM EST to dance the ROBOT. Will the servers hold?

The launch of Sony's long awaited Second-Life-alike has not been without its problems. Although it's been in closed beta for almost six months now, it's never had a true stress test. Tonight may prove to be that night as tons of G4 fans log into the newly opened virtual world all at once, all in the same place, while the G4 folks broadcast it live on TV. It all goes down at the "Mall" area—wear your finest unisex virtual t-shirt. [G4 Forums via Binge Gamer via MAXCONSOLE]

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.
The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.

