G4's Priming a Flashmob in Playstation Home Tonight

Attack of the Show is planning a little gathering tonight in Playstation Home, encouraging one and all to join them in 7PM EST to dance the ROBOT. Will the servers hold?

The launch of Sony's long awaited Second-Life-alike has not been without its problems. Although it's been in closed beta for almost six months now, it's never had a true stress test. Tonight may prove to be that night as tons of G4 fans log into the newly opened virtual world all at once, all in the same place, while the G4 folks broadcast it live on TV. It all goes down at the "Mall" area—wear your finest unisex virtual t-shirt. [G4 Forums via Binge Gamer via MAXCONSOLE]