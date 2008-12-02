Fujitsu's Laptop4Life Scheme Gets You A New Laptop Every 3 Years 'Til You Die

Craziness: Buy one Fujitsu laptop, get a new one every three years until you're dead. That's basically the crazy principle behind Fujitsu's Laptop4Life program. Sure, you have to buy the extended 3-year warranty at first, not damage the old machine too much, and hang onto the receipt for grim death, but then you'll get a lappy worth the same as your original, plus 10% for inflation. Okay, it ties you to one manufacturer, but think of the tech leaps that'll happen in three years, and that'll end up in your next machine. Tempting marketing, for sure, and cunning too: you can't pass it on in your will. [OhGizmo]