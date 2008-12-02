How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Fujitsu's Laptop4Life Scheme Gets You A New Laptop Every 3 Years 'Til You Die

Craziness: Buy one Fujitsu laptop, get a new one every three years until you're dead. That's basically the crazy principle behind Fujitsu's Laptop4Life program. Sure, you have to buy the extended 3-year warranty at first, not damage the old machine too much, and hang onto the receipt for grim death, but then you'll get a lappy worth the same as your original, plus 10% for inflation. Okay, it ties you to one manufacturer, but think of the tech leaps that'll happen in three years, and that'll end up in your next machine. Tempting marketing, for sure, and cunning too: you can't pass it on in your will. [OhGizmo]

5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.
aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.

