How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Fujitsu Amilo GraphicBooster External GPU Actually Looks Like a Great Idea

Fujistu-Siemens has released their Amilo GraphicBooster. It seems like a rather good idea. A powerful graphics card and two-USB port that you can have permanently attached to three displays. It look amazing in action.

The Amilo GraphicBooster connects to the laptop using PCI-E, and has its own power supply. It houses a 512MB ATI Radeon HD3870 capable of driving three displays simultaneously, with two USB ports added so you can have a mouse and a keyboard always connected for minimun fuss.

And on top of that, it looks nice.

We will have to wait and see if we can say the same about its price. [Ubergizmo]

Trending Stories Right Now

5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.
aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles