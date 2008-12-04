Fujitsu Amilo GraphicBooster External GPU Actually Looks Like a Great Idea

Fujistu-Siemens has released their Amilo GraphicBooster. It seems like a rather good idea. A powerful graphics card and two-USB port that you can have permanently attached to three displays. It look amazing in action.

The Amilo GraphicBooster connects to the laptop using PCI-E, and has its own power supply. It houses a 512MB ATI Radeon HD3870 capable of driving three displays simultaneously, with two USB ports added so you can have a mouse and a keyboard always connected for minimun fuss.

And on top of that, it looks nice.

We will have to wait and see if we can say the same about its price. [Ubergizmo]