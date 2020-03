Pocketables has identified the ugly mystery mobile phone: It's not the fabled Palm Roteo but the Compal Tabasco. However, the forrible Tabasco with giant rotating screen and tiny keyboard may become the Roteo after all.

At least that's what Pocketables speculates with, talking about rumours that say that Palm may be "placing a big order" with Compal. They say it's unlikely, but who knows. Everything, including the specs, seems to be up in the air right now.

