Foxtel Give Your Kids A Remote Of Their Own

When my nephew first learnt to balance on his short little legs and wander around, he had an obsession with remote controls. You could think he was quietly resting in the middle of the day, and all of a sudden the TV would go on, the volume would start going up and as you rushed to check whether your house was haunted, you'd find him there pushing buttons. Well, Foxtel must have had him in mind when they came up with the idea for the Mini-Mote - a smaller remote dedicated to browsing through the children's channels on Foxtel.

The Mini Mote lets kids navigate through eight kid-friendly channels: Animal Planet, Boomerang, Cartoon Network, Disney Channel, Playhouse Disney, Nickelodeon, Nick Jnr, and CBeebies. The remote has dedicated buttons for each station, plus volume and channel controls. Plus, there are two extra buttons (in the shape of a star and a moon) that parents can either enter additional appropriate channels (like Fox8 for the wrestling, perhaps?) or use it as a "Favourites" button.

The remote itself costs $29, which isn't too bad all things considered, and is availble at those Foxtel kiosks you see at shopping centres around the country.

[Foxtel]