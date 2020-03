According to Boy Genius and Gadgetell, AT&T is now finally offering home activation for the iPhone 3G. Before, it was necessary to go into an Apple or AT&T store for activation, but no more.

That means that Xmas iPhone receipts will be much more pleasant. Interestingly, home activation only appears to be working if you order from AT&T's website—as of this writing, Apple's site is still directing you to the stores for purchase. [Gadgetell via Boy Genius]