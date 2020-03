While your average midi controller/keyboard is a bit unwieldy, the VAX77 logically folds in half (to just 58cm) for easier portability.

Connecting to PC and Macs via 16-channel Midi or 64-channel USB, the $US2450 VAX77 is not a casual piece of gear, featuring anodised aluminium controls, uniform pressure springs in each key, modulation/pitch wheel and a 3.5" LED-backlit touchscreen. While we know about it now, the VAX77 will be unveiled at NAMM this January. [Infinite Response via OhGizmo!]