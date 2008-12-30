How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Flexicord Coiled, Pliable HDMI Cable is Always the Perfect Length

Set to debut at CES 2009, Flexicord HDMI cable with its patented Memory Cord Technology is poised to help consumers solve the problem of finding the right cable length to hook up their gear.

One of the downsides of coiled cable is that it can be unruly if there is too much slack, but the manufacturers of Flexicord claim that it can bend anywhere along its length and hold the angle indefinitely. It's like the Gumby of HDMI cables. Details on pricing and precisely how long these cords will be when fully stretched out has not been made available, but it seems like it would be a better solution than fixed cable. [CES]

