First Teddie Bear Astronauts Conquer Space

Yesterday the Japanese announced the first space beer. Now the British are claiming the first teddy bear astronauts, who were photographed in space from a home-made vessel with two digital cameras, a flight computer, GPS, and radio.

The four cuddly astronauts travelled on board the spacecraft for two hours and nine minutes, reaching the 30km high mark powered by a latex weather balloon made by the Space Flight club at Cambridge University. They were wearing special suits made by school children, which saved them from freezing at -53º C. No, I'm not kidding. The team was investigating what materials would protect the furrynauts better.

If you haven't melted by now, you are not human. And NASA, wake up and smell the coffee. We are losing another space race here. [Daily Mail]