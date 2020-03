Oh boy! Here's the first full length trailer for Terminator: Salvation, apparently leaked from Japan. It's loaded up with all sorts of scary new robots built for the destruction of humanity.

There's lots of new footage in here, including footage of the gigantic mech, the bikebots and the harvesters that we've seen concept art for. I'm not sure if this will actually end up being a good movie or not, but at the very least it should provide some solid eye candy. [Trailer Addict]