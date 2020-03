While nothing matches the spooktastic BigDog for infusing terror—or hilarity—into the population, this fire-breathing RoboDog—half Mad-Max bike, half AT-AT—probably comes in second place. But as the video shows, Larry is a good guy.

Made by London's Mutoid Waste Company in four weeks, Larry is a walking robot made out of spare parts and a Citroen 2CV engine—an old popular car in Europe that probably nobody knows in the US.



