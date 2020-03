Here's some uplifting video from the trainwreck Sony Home. In it, we see two female avatars being surrounded by male avatars doing little dances. Apparently this is happening all over the service. A lot.

This next video, however, is hilarious. Called a "Quincy," the act lures in desperate males, and then pulls te ol' bait and switch. Classic.

Be sue to check out Mark's initial thoughts on Sony Home, which went live earlier this week. [YouTube via Alley Insider CrunchGear]