False Alarm: Apple Mac OS X Anti-Virus Recommendation Is Old

The Washington Post, the BBC, and other outlets are pointing out that Apple is, for the first time ever, "quietly" recommending anti-virus software for Mac OS X. A little research shows that this is completely false.

Here's the Apple note they point at, postulating the old theory that Apple is feeling the heat of the increased market share and, therefore, an increasing risk of virus attacks:

But while the BBC labels this as the result of a "fresh threat", and the Washington Post wonders if they will stop showing their Mac and PC "Virus" TV Commercial, the reality is that the note is just an update to this support article from 2007:

The new tech support note, which even shows the reference from the old article, only lists new anti-virus software versions. This is normal in tech notes.

In fact, the old tech note itself is actually nothing new either: Apple offered anti-virus software as part of their .Mac subscription. In fact, the company has been recommending virus software since the pre-Unix years.

In other words: No conspiracy theories, no "quietly published" technical notes. Just the same old recommendation they have been doing forever.

