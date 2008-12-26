Fakemodo: Undeniable Evidence of iPhone Nano 3G ZOMG!

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Here you have it. Un-de-ni-a-ble proof that the iPhone nano 3G exists. Boom. Because, if there's a knock-off, there must be a real one out there, right? Somewhere! Anywhere? Come on! Think about it, people!

Yesterday, a reader jumped on the tips line saying:

OMG! I FOUND THE NEW IPHONE NANO! CHECK IT OUT MAN! THIS IS THE REAL THING! I BOUGHT THE ORIGINAL IPHONE 3G FROM THEM! AND THAT WAS REAL! THIS HAS TO BE REAL! CAN'T YOU SEE IT?!?!?! OMG! ASDADGAFAAEFGASDGADFASDHHHHH!!!

I tried to put some sense into him: "Dude, do you think a chinese supplier would have an Apple phone before Apple themselves?" But he wouldn't have it: "COME ON! I KNOW IT'S REAL! IT HAS TO BE REAL! I BOUGHT THREE OF THEM FOR MY FRIENDS FROM MY HIGH SCHOOL IN TEXAS!!!" After a while, I was polite and said good night. It was Christmas Day after all.

It's not anymore. [China suppliers—Thanks JC—not Jason Chen—and good luck with those amazing iPhone nano 3G with optional Java games and 64 polymorphic tones!]

Oh, here's another image someone sent us for a iPhone Nano, this one is an ad. What do you think of it?

