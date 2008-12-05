Fake Chinese Barbie Phone Better Than the Real Thing

You know what's fun? When Chinese fakes actually turn out to be more useful (and would possibly sell better) than the real product. Case in point: This mobile phone designed to look like Mattel's Barbie B2 mp3 player.

Called the Barbie P520, this clamshell phone is in no way sponsored by Mattel. Undaunted by its lack of authenticity though, the box advertises with the doll's silhouette, the logo, and even a tag line declaring it the "Barbie Music Phone." It's not too bad for a fake phone spec-wise, packing a 1.3MP camera, up to 2GB of expandable memory, two sim cards, MP3 and MP4 support and Bluetooth into a 60 x 63 x 21mm frame.

AND it's got a touchscreen. The fake Barbie Music Phone, at $US113, costs about $US30 more than Mattel's MP3 player but, considering what it comes with, it's a much better deal for your hipless-big-boobied-doll-loving nieces. [Shanzhaiji]