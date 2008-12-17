EzyDVD Goes Into Receivership

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

According to the ABC, EzyDVD has gone into receivership today. They're hopeful that they'll be able to save the company from complete destruction, and blame their current predicament on trading losses and lacklustre sales. But I guess that means that we won't be seeing their digital movie store happening any time soon, if ever. Here's hoping they manage to stay afloat in these tough economic times - even though they don't really venture too far below the RRP for their movies, they do have a pretty extensive selection, and their Beat the Bomb sales are always good value...

[ABC]

