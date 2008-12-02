ezGear Wii MusicPack Rocks Entire Orchestra of Wiimote Peripherals

Sure, the Wiimote alone is supposed to work as one of any 60 instruments featured in Wii Music. But what fun is the Wiimote without a plastic violin, saxophone and pair of drumsticks attached?

The eGear WiiMusic Pack includes all three instrument attachments (four, if you count one drumstick doubling as a conductor's baton), which while still putting you 56 pieces short of a full Wii Music symphony orchestra, gets Man ever so closer to filling the entire ocean entirely with fake musical devices designed to make us feel like we have the talent and commitment to make real music. $US30. [ezGear]