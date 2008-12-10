How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

E-Wave Chip Protects Against Scary, If Not Scientifically Proven, Threat of Mobile Phone Radiation

Mobile Phone radiation is spawning worries that it can do everything from making sperm stupid to popping popcorn... which means it's prime time to start selling "cures" like this "radiation reducing" E-wave phone chip.

Omega, a Belgian health products company that usually markets things like suntan lotion and wart treatments, is branching out into protective tech gadgets. It's E-wave chip, which attaches onto phones, allegedly offsets electromagnetic radiation and neutralizes the "heating effect" caused by electromagnetic signals. All tests to prove these claims seem to have been done by Omega itself.

In case you've run out of tin foil hats, this little device is now out in Belgium for $US50. It'll be rolled out to the rest of the mobile phone radiation fearing world in 2009. [Reuters]

