Evernote Lets You Sync Your Office Docs to Your iPhone

The latest update to Evernote adds a new feature to its premium version: adding, syncing, and accessing your Word, Excel, Powerpoint docs, or any other file you throw at it, on any device or platform.

Users will now be able to drop any file into a note which is then synchronised with the Evernote Service. The note is made instantly available to all versions of the app, including the one for the iPhone. While you won't be able to edit those files on the iPhone, you will be able to view, listen to, and even email them. Currently, this feature is limited to Evernote Premium. The service costs $US5/month or $US45/year if you pay annually. [Evernote via Wired]

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Our species will face no shortage of existential risks in the coming decades, whether it be from nuclear war, climate change, a bioengineered pandemic, artificial superintelligence, molecular nanotechnology, or threats we have yet to conceive. Despair, cynicism, and misanthropy will get us nowhere, and we need to start thinking of practical ways to ensure the ongoing survival of our species.

