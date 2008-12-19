Evernote Lets You Sync Your Office Docs to Your iPhone

The latest update to Evernote adds a new feature to its premium version: adding, syncing, and accessing your Word, Excel, Powerpoint docs, or any other file you throw at it, on any device or platform.

Users will now be able to drop any file into a note which is then synchronised with the Evernote Service. The note is made instantly available to all versions of the app, including the one for the iPhone. While you won't be able to edit those files on the iPhone, you will be able to view, listen to, and even email them. Currently, this feature is limited to Evernote Premium. The service costs $US5/month or $US45/year if you pay annually. [Evernote via Wired]