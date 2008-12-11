How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Ericsson and Intel Developing Laptop Remote Kill Switch

There's nothing worse than the thought of someone stealing your laptop, other than that person kicking up their feet while they browse through your digital life. Now Ericsson and Intel are developing a solution.

The two companies are working on a remote kill switch for laptops. Loaded with both HSPA and GPS, the laptop can be SMS disabled and globally located in the case it is stolen. A disabled laptop cannot be booted while third party software can handle aspects of extra data encryption as well.

Sure, a tech-savvy thief may be able to get around some if not all of these measures. But if enough computers could integrate the technology, the cards could at least serve as a deterrent to theft. Now we just need Ericsson/Intel to develop an obnoxious alarm and a big blinky light. [Marketwire]

