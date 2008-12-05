EQM - The Erectile Quality Monitor

You may think you have a powerful erection, but how do you know? The Erectile Quality Monitor is here to help.

Here are the instructions.

Once you obtain an erection via your stimuli of choice, simply place the head of the penis against the pressure sensor of the device and apply pressure towards the body for a count of 5 seconds or until the penis inflects (bends). At this point a reading will flash on one of the LED indicator lights, reflecting the quality of that erection. Use this same method each time you test to help ensure accurate results.

Basically, hold it up to your dong in order to see how strong it is. A stronger donger would mean that it bends less, a weak one means it bends more. If you have a problem, you'll be aware of it and take steps to treat it. Knowledge is power, my friends, and this thing is power.

