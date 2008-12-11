How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Epoch Clock: A Rosetta Stone Timepiece for Number Codes

The trend in timepieces these days is to display values in terms that only math nerds and engineers can possibly understand. Finally, a product has been developed that helps make sense of the madness.

Like the Rosetta Stone, the Epoch clock helps you convert from one language to another—or, in this case, numbering systems. It displays time in multiple formats (Standard, Hexadecimal, Octal, Binary, Roman) so you can impress your nerdy friends with your knowledge. It's kind of like learning Spanish, only less useful. The Epoch Clock is available now from Think Geek for $US50, but if you are looking for something a little more straightforward, the Verbarius clock from Art Lebedev should fit the bill nicely.

Features:
•Displays the time in multiple formats: Standard, Hexadecimal, Octal, Binary, Roman
•Unix epoch time display
•Day, month, year display
•Date display and Unix epoch display can be turned off/on
•12-hour (AM/PM) or 24-hour (military time)
•Alarm clock with snooze and two volume settings
•Back-up power from two AA batteries
•USB port on back provides output power
•Awesome LED display
•Dimensions: 7" x 2.6" x 2.2"
•Comes with: Clock, AC power adaptor, instructions, conversion chart (for the weak minded)

[ThinkGeek]

Trending Stories Right Now

5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

How Humanity Could Last Forever

Our species will face no shortage of existential risks in the coming decades, whether it be from nuclear war, climate change, a bioengineered pandemic, artificial superintelligence, molecular nanotechnology, or threats we have yet to conceive. Despair, cynicism, and misanthropy will get us nowhere, and we need to start thinking of practical ways to ensure the ongoing survival of our species.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles