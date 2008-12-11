Epoch Clock: A Rosetta Stone Timepiece for Number Codes

The trend in timepieces these days is to display values in terms that only math nerds and engineers can possibly understand. Finally, a product has been developed that helps make sense of the madness.

Like the Rosetta Stone, the Epoch clock helps you convert from one language to another—or, in this case, numbering systems. It displays time in multiple formats (Standard, Hexadecimal, Octal, Binary, Roman) so you can impress your nerdy friends with your knowledge. It's kind of like learning Spanish, only less useful. The Epoch Clock is available now from Think Geek for $US50, but if you are looking for something a little more straightforward, the Verbarius clock from Art Lebedev should fit the bill nicely.

Features:

•Displays the time in multiple formats: Standard, Hexadecimal, Octal, Binary, Roman

•Unix epoch time display

•Day, month, year display

•Date display and Unix epoch display can be turned off/on

•12-hour (AM/PM) or 24-hour (military time)

•Alarm clock with snooze and two volume settings

•Back-up power from two AA batteries

•USB port on back provides output power

•Awesome LED display

•Dimensions: 7" x 2.6" x 2.2"

•Comes with: Clock, AC power adaptor, instructions, conversion chart (for the weak minded)

[ThinkGeek]