Energizer to Introduce Zinc Air Prismatic Batteries at CES

We don't write about batteries much on Gizmodo because, well, there's not much going on with batteries in the consumer market. But Energizer has a new technology that they're hyping for CES 2009.

It's called Zinc Air Prismatic and the company promises that it will offer 3x the battery life of a similarly sized alkaline or lithium ion competitor—or the "highest energy density of any consumer portable power solution."

The battery will utilise zinc-air reactions (zinc oxidizes when introduced to oxygen), a known method to produce inexpensive, powerful batteries. (Why exactly we haven't seen them on store shelves already is beyond us—anyone in the audience know more about manufacturing the tech?)

Unfortunately, zinc-air batteries are not rechargeable. So it's doubtful that Energizer Zinc Air Prismatic will be either. [Energizer]

