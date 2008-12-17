Emergency Pizza-Ordering Phone

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Man, I'm dying for a pizza right now. I have my favourite pizza joint on speed dial, but that wastes too much time. This is a fat guy emergency! Bring me the Pizzaphone!

That's right, simply lifting the receiver on this phone will call the number of the pizza joint you program into it. Delivery superheroes will slide down poles into their Pizza-cave, fire up their Pizza-mobile and wisk the greasy goodness to your door in 30 minutes or less. That seems worth the $US177 price tag doesn't it? Actually, no...no it doesn't. [RedHotPhones via Coolbuzz]

